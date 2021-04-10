Palash Sen tests positive for coronavirus, under home quarantine

Singer Palash Sen on Saturday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus, despite taking the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the Euphoria singer said he is currently under home quarantine and fighting the disease with the help of ''yoga, Ayurveda, hydration, and rock n roll''.

''Today is not a good news day. But today is the day I begin a new fight. Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19 and I'm under home quarantine. I'm fighting this disease with a regular dose of rest, yoga, Ayurveda, hydration, and rock n roll,'' Sen, 55, wrote.

''I request everyone who has come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested and isolate themselves. This has happened despite me having recently taken the first dose of the vaccine,'' he added.

Sen, who studied medicine at the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) in Delhi, said he is confident that he will emerge victorious in his battle against the disease.

The singer had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on April 2 at IBS Hospital here. Delhi recorded 8,521 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest single-day surge since November 11 last year, while 39 more people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,196.

