RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has tested coronavirus positive and has been admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur, the RSS said.

Senior Sangh leader and former general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyaji' Joshi also tested positive for novel coronavirus and is currently quarantined, a functionary said on Saturday.

Joshi, 73, had tested coronavirus positive a few days ago, he added.

The health condition of Bhagwat, 70, is stable and all his vital parameters are normal, the hospital where he is admitted said in a health bulletin.

Bhagwat has been showing common symptoms of coronavirus infection, the RSS said earlier in the day.

''He is currently having common symptoms of COVID-19 and has been admitted to Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur. He is undergoing general check-up and caution,'' the RSS tweeted.

Bhagwat was admitted to the private hospital on Friday, hospital sources said. He is stable and under observation, they added.

The medical bulletin said that CT scan of Bhagwat's chest was done and all the necessary tests were performed. All his vital parameters are normal, it said.

''He is maintaining the oxygen level without external support. His diabetic levels are maintained. He is able to perform the 6-minute walk test in room air. He is stable and is under observation,'' it said.

''My prayers for the good health and well-being of Sarsanghchalak Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji. I wish him a speedy and complete recovery,'' Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted.

