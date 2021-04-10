Punjab records 58 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,294 fresh cases

Fifty-eight more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab, taking the death toll to 7,448 on Saturday, while the infection tally mounted to 2,69,733 with 3,294 fresh cases, a bulletin stated.

The number of active cases rose from 27,219 on Friday to 28,015 on Saturday.

Ten people died in Hoshiarpur, seven in Gurdaspur and six each in Ludhiana and Jalandhar, among others.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali registered 413 infections, followed by Jalandhar 407, Ludhiana 389, Amritsar 306 and Patiala 282, among others.

A total of 2,385 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 2,34,270 in the state, the bulletin added.

There are 35 critical patients who are on ventilator support, while 371 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 63,08,652 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the state.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 398 new cases, taking the infection count to 30,341.

The death toll reached 396 in the Union Territory with three more fatalities.

The number of active cases stood at 3,265, according to the bulletin.

A total of 343 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 26,880 in the city.

As many as 3,37,663 samples have been tested for COVID-19 and of them, 3,06,276 tested negative while reports of 130 samples are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)