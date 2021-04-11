Partial lockdown measures could impact movement of labour, goods: CII survey

Partial lockdown measures could impact the movement of labour and goods which would affect industrial production significantly, according to a CEO's survey.

Covid curfew and micro containment strategies along with Covid-appropriate behaviour are effective to contain the spread of the second wave of infections, the survey by industry body CII suggested.

A majority of the CEOs participated in the survey indicated they expect that ''partial lockdown measures could impact the movement of labour as well as movement of goods which would affect industrial production significantly,'' it said.

More than half of the CEOs polled have stated that their production could be affected if there are restrictions on movement of labour during these partial lockdowns.

''Similarly, 56 per cent of the CEOs expressed their concern over loss of production of up to 50% if there were restrictions on the ecosystem that supports movement of goods,'' it added.

Stringent enforcement measures to promote strict adherence to health and safety protocols are essential and any measures to restrict social gatherings should not be extended to regular functioning of industry and commerce, T V Narendran, President-designate, CII, said.

Further to mitigate the impact of the restrictions, about 67 per cent of those polled expressed their desire to work with the government for mass vaccination of eligible workforce who are 45 years and above.

