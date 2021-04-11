Left Menu

Hospitals to get 80% of oxygen produced in Chhattisgarh: Govt

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 11-04-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 15:41 IST
Hospitals to get 80% of oxygen produced in Chhattisgarh: Govt
Representative Image. Image Credit: Needpix

Eighty per cent of the total oxygen produced in Chhattisgarh will be supplied for medical purposes to hospitals in the state in view of a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, a government official said on Sunday.

The state health department on Sunday issued a notification in this regard under the Epidemic Diseases Act on the directives of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, he said.

As per the notification, manufacturers have been directed to supply 80 per cent of the total oxygen produced in their units to hospitals as 'medical oxygen'.

In case of an urgent requirement, the remaining 20 per cent of the oxygen produced will also be supplied to hospitals, the public relations official said.

Manufacturers have also been asked to ensure uninterrupted production of oxygen in their units with their full capacity, he said.

Divisional commissioners and collectors have been asked to ensure proper implementation of the order, he added.

On Saturday, Chhattisgarh recorded 14,098 new cases of coronavirus, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the infection in March last year, according to the state health department.

The state has so far reported a total of 4,32,776 COVID-19 cases and 4,777 deaths due to the disease.

As of now, there are 85,860 active COVID-19 cases in the state, while 3,42,139 patients have recovered, as per official figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

SBI collects Rs 300 cr from zero balance accounts for certain services in 5-yr: Study

Several banks, including State Bank of India SBI, have been imposing excessive charges on certain services provided to poor persons having zero-balance or Basic Savings Bank Deposit Accounts BSBDA, a study by the IIT-Bombay has revealed.The...

Won't let CM Khattar enter Badauli village: Rakesh Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha will not allow Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to enter Badauli village for an event on April 14.Speaking to the media at the Singhu border, Tikait alleged...

Haridwar all set for second royal bath of Maha Kumbh on Monday

Haridwar is all set for the second royal bath of Maha Kumbh, which will be held on Monday under the COVID-19 protocols amid the alarming situation of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand. Speaking to ANI, Inspector-general of Police, Haridwar K...

Europe needs a more ambitious COVID recovery plan, says France's Beaune

The European Union must shoot for a more ambitious COVID-19 recovery plan than the landmark 750 billion euro stimulus agreed last summer after the epidemics first wave, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Sunday. Beaune ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021