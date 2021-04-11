Left Menu

Nagpur GMCH doctors protest for more health infrastructure

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-04-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 22:28 IST
Resident doctors of the city- based Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday staged a protest saying that the administration should create more medical infrastructure to ease the burden on the two government facilities in the city which are providing treatment to COVID-19 patients and others.

They began their protest on the GMCH premises around 9 pm.

They said they are doing it without hampering the medical services at the hospital.

''Apart from the two government hospitals, the district administration hasn't created any other health infrastructure here. Due to this, the burden on the GMCH is increasing and it is creating problems in providing medical care to COVID-19 as well as non-COVID patients,'' a doctor said.

''To highlight our demand, we sat on the 'dharna' agitation,'' he said.

