Mizoram reports seven fresh COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

Mizoram's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 4,619 with seven fresh cases, an official said on Monday.

The state also reported one more fatality, pushing the death toll to 12, he said.

The new infections include two boys aged 3 and 13, and a 63-year-old woman.

The deceased, a 34-year-old man, succumbed to the virus at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on Monday, the official said.

Mizoram now has 143 active cases, while 4,464 people have recovered from the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)