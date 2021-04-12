Left Menu

India's coronavirus tally overtakes Brazil; thousands join ritual bath

A full opening of India's economy after last year's crippling lockdown, mass religious festivals, and political rallies in states holding elections have worsened the second wave of infections, experts say. In the northern city of Haridwar, nearly a million devotees thronged the banks of the Ganges, a river many Hindus consider holy, to join in the months-long 'Kumbh Mela' or pitcher festival, risking a surge in infections.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 12-04-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 12:18 IST
India's coronavirus tally overtakes Brazil; thousands join ritual bath
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pexels

India reported a record daily tally of 168,912 COVID-19 infections on Monday, the world's highest, while worries grew over a further spike, as hundreds of thousands of devotees gathered for a ritual bath in the Ganges river.

India now accounts for one in every six daily infections worldwide. Monday's new cases carried it past Brazil, for an overall tally of 13.53 million, data compiled by Reuters shows, placing it second after the United States, with 31.2 million. A full opening of India's economy after last year's crippling lockdown, mass religious festivals, and political rallies in states holding elections have worsened the second wave of infections, experts say.

In the northern city of Haridwar, nearly a million devotees thronged the banks of the Ganges, a river many Hindus consider holy, to join in the months-long 'Kumbh Mela' or pitcher festival, risking a surge in infections. "The crowd here is surging...the police are continuously appealing to people to maintain social distancing," police official Sanjay Gunjyal told Reuters at the site.

Few wore masks as they jostled for a dip in the waters on a day considered auspicious in the Hindu calendar. Authorities have made virus tests mandatory for those entering the area, where officials said they were battling to hold back crowds.

Elections are also due in four big states this month, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to travel to the eastern state of West Bengal to address rallies that will draw thousands. "With 1.2 million active cases, and the daily number reaching 200,000, it's bizarre to have poll rallies and a full Kumbh Mela," political commentator Shekhar Gupta said in a Twitter post.

"This will take the virus deeper into villages and small towns. This is the calamity we dodged with a crippling lockdown in the first wave. Now we're inviting it back." A death toll of 904 overnight was the highest since Oct. 18, taking the total figure to 170,179, data showed.

RICHEST STATE PLANS LOCKDOWN Officials in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, home to the financial capital of Mumbai, said they were considering a broader lockdown after large closures over the weekend.

The state, India's industrial powerhouse, tallied 63,294 new infections on Sunday, led by a surge in its key cities of Mumbai, Nagpur, and Pune. "It is necessary to break the cycle (of infections)," said a senior state official who attended a meeting with state leaders on Sunday and sought anonymity.

"We are working on identifying industries and services that need to be exempted." The state is among many that have demanded more doses of vaccines for immunization campaigns. India has injected more than 100 million doses since mid-January, the highest figure after the United States and China, but much lower as a share of its population than many countries.

As cases have climbed, India has banned the export of anti-viral drug remdesivir and its active ingredients, which doctors have used to treat patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia abandons COVID-19 vaccination targets after new advice on AstraZeneca shots

Australia has abandoned a goal to vaccinate nearly all of its 26 million population by the end of 2021 following advice that people under the age of 50 take Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine rather than AstraZenecas shot. Australia, which had banked...

NCB arrests 4 in special drive against psychotropic drugs trafficking

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has arrested four drug peddlers and busted their complete network of drug trafficking in various parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Four persons arrested, complete network busted, which included ...

Passenger vehicle sales in India decline by over 2 pc in 2020-21: SIAM

Passenger vehicle sales in India declined by over two per cent in the 2020-21 fiscal as the COVID-19 pandemic has put brakes on the sector which has already been witnessing a structural slowdown over the last few years, industry body SIAM s...

China stocks end lower as materials, transport firms weigh

China shares dropped on Monday, weighed down by materials and transport stocks, as worries over policy tightening persisted on expectations of upbeat economic data due later this month. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.7, to 4,947.75, whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021