COVID-19 second wave claims first life in Mumbai Police force

COVID-19 second wave claims first life in Mumbai Police forcePTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 14:11 IST
A sub-inspector died due to COVID-19 here on Monday, becoming the first victim from the Mumbai Police force of the second wave of the viral infection, an official said on Monday.
SI Mohan Dagade (52), posted at the Vakola police station for over two years, was admitted to a jumbo COVID-19 centre in the Bandra-Kurla Complex here for treatment on April 3 after he tested positive for the coronavirus.
He died early Monday morning, the official said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-8) Manjunath Singhe confirmed the policeman's demise.
Dagade resided in suburban Andheri with his family members, including two children, the official said.
Last year, two constables and an inspector from Vakola police station died due to COVID-19, he said.
Over 30 personnel from the Vakola police station had tested positive for the viral infection last year, he added.
PTI ZA GK GK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai Police
- Manjunath Singhe
- Vakola
- Andheri
- Bandra-Kurla Complex
- Mohan Dagade
ALSO READ
Former Mumbai police commissioner Dhananjay Jadhav dies at 74
Amid Sachin Vaze's arrest, Milind Kathe appointed as Mumbai Police's CIU chief
NIA custody of suspended Mumbai police official Sachin Waze extended till April 7 by special court.
Mumbai Police officer succumbs to COVID-19
Mumbai Police issues fresh COVID-19 lockdown guidelines