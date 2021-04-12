Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-04-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 15:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India reported a record surge in infections to overtake Brazil as the world's second-most affected country by the pandemic. India's overall tally reached 13.53 million, surpassing Brazil's 13.45 million cases, according to data compiled by Reuters. The United States led the global tally with 31.2 million cases. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of the news.

EUROPE

* Germany's vaccine task force will hold talks with the developers of Russia's Sputnik V shot, including the possibility of setting up more production sites in Germany, a government source told Reuters. * More than 10 million people in France have now received the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Jean Castex said.

* The Czech Republic reported its lowest daily tally of new cases since September on Monday, the same day a six-month state of emergency expired and many pupils return to the classroom. AMERICAS

* The United States had administered 187,047,131 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 237,796,105 doses as of Sunday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. * Venezuela has secured the funds to fully pay for coronavirus vaccines via the COVAX system, President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday, a day after a surprise announcement that the country had paid more than half the amount due.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Hundreds of thousands of Hindu devotees flocked to take a holy bath in India's Ganges river, even as the nation racked up the world's highest tally of new daily coronavirus infections.

* Australia has abandoned a goal to vaccinate nearly all of its 26 million population by the end of 2021 following advice that people under the age of 50 take Pfizer's vaccine rather than AstraZeneca's shot. * Thailand reported 985 new cases, a record daily jump for the second day in a row, as the country deals with the third wave of infections and a highly contagious variant.

* China's output of vaccines could reach more than 3 billion doses by the end of 2021, a National Health Commission official said, while the country is also formally considering mixing vaccines to further boost efficacy. * Japan began vaccinations for its sizable elderly population on Monday, with imported doses still in short supply and the pace unlikely to stop the fourth wave of infection.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Tunisia approved Johnson & Johnson's vaccine and will soon receive 1.5 million doses of the vaccine under an African Union plan.

* Iran imposed a 10-day lockdown across most of the country on Saturday. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Data from a late-stage study to test if AstraZeneca's diabetes drug Farxiga could treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and at risk of developing serious complications fell short of its main goals, the drugmaker said. * Europe's drug regulator said it is reviewing rare blood clots in four people in the United States who received Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Oil prices edged higher on Monday on optimism about a rebound in the U.S. economy as vaccinations accelerate, but rising cases in other parts of the world kept a lid on increases.

* Asian shares faltered on Monday as investors wait to see if U.S. earnings can justify sky-high valuations, while bond markets could be tested by what should be very strong readings for U.S. inflation and retail sales this week. * Japanese bank lending rose 6.3% in March from a year earlier as restaurants and hotels sought more loans to weather the pandemic hit.

