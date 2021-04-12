Left Menu

Pvt hospitals told to reserve 50% of beds for COVID patients

Only patients with severe conditions will be treated in hospitals, the Minister said. Regarding the shortage of Remdesivir, Sudhakar said drug companies have stopped their production. We need this drug.

As COVID-19 cases surge, the Karnataka government has asked private hospitals to reserve 50 percent of the beds for the novel coronavirus patients as was done during the first wave, Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after a video conference with the Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Association (PHANA), Sudhakar said the private hospitals have been advised to vacate beds occupied by non-COVID patients who do not require hospitalization and reserve the same for COVID-19 patients.

''The private hospitals have agreed to reserve 50 percent beds for COVID-19 patients within a week. Patients without symptoms and with mild symptoms will be isolated in hotels and COVID care centers. Only patients with severe conditions will be treated in hospitals,'' the Minister said.

Regarding the shortage of Remdesivir, Sudhakar said drug companies have stopped their production.

''We need this drug. Private hospitals have complained of the medicine not being available in the market. We will discuss the issue with the drug controller and supply the medicine to private hospitals at government rates,'' said Dr. Sudhakar.

To a question on the availability of equipment, he said the government has taken measures to ensure sufficient quantities of ventilators and oxygen.

If required, industrial oxygen would be used, he added.

