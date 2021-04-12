Brazil, Mexico, Philippines among those due to get Pfizer shots from COVAX in Q2 - statement

Brazil, Mexico, Philippines among those due to get Pfizer shots from COVAX in Q2 - statementReuters | Geneva | Updated: 12-04-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 17:07 IST
Some 14.1 million doses of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have been allocated to 47 countries and economies for delivery in the second quarter of this year, the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Monday.
Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the Philippines, South Africa, and Ukraine are set to be among the main recipients of the Pfizer vaccine between April and June, according to GAVI's table "based on current knowledge of COVID-19 vaccine supply availability".
Deliveries of the AstraZeneca vaccine to 142 participants under a previously announced round were underway, "with some delays" that may extend deliveries past May, it said.
