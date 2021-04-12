Guj: Sabarmati Ashram closed again for visitors as cases spike

Over three months after it was reopened for people after remaining shut for nine months, the Sabarmati Ashram here in Gujarat has been closed for visitors once again following the rise in coronavirus positive cases in the state.

The Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust, which manages the ashram, stated on Monday that the ashram premises ''will remain closed for visitors due to COVID-19 pandemic till further notice''.

The ashram, which served as one of the residences of Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle, was closed for visitors on March 20, 2020, after detection of early COVID-19 cases in Gujarat.

The ashram was opened for visitors in January this year after a gap of more than nine months as the COVID-19 scenario improved in Gujarat with the number of cases showing a downward trend.

However, the cases have been rising steeply in the state for the last few weeks.

Gujarat logged more than 5,000 fresh cases on two consecutive days on Saturday and Sunday.

Ahmedabad had added over 1,500 new infections on Sunday, the health department had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the Sabarmati Ashram last in March to flag off a symbolic Dandi March as part of the ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'' initiative.

Several prominent temples in Gujarat, including the Somnath temple, Bahucharaji Temple and Shamlaji temple, have been shut for visitors because of the rising graph of cases.

As of Sunday, Gujarat's caseload stood at 3,47,495.

The state is left with 27,568 active cases, as per the government data.

