Some 14.1 million doses of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have been allocated to 47 countries and economies for delivery in the second quarter of this year, the Gavi Vaccine Alliance said, with Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the Philippines, South Africa, and Ukraine set to be among the main recipients. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Johnson & Johnson on Monday began delivering its single-dose vaccine to EU countries, a lawmaker said, while the European Commission said it was seeking clarification from AstraZeneca on supply shortfalls. * Ireland is set to restrict use of AstraZeneca's vaccine to people over the age of 60, RTE reported.

* Bulgaria's prime minister revealed that a big new vaccine contract the EU is seeking from Pfizer-BioNTech will be at a significantly increased price. * The number of patients in intensive care in Sweden is now higher than during the second wave, figures showed on Monday.

* Czech schools, libraries, zoos and some stores reopened on Monday as well as English shops and pub gardens, following months of coronavirus closures. * German companies will be obliged to offer staff regular self-testing kits at least once a week, according to a draft law seen by Reuters.

AMERICAS * Canada is shifting its vaccination campaign to target frontline workers, moving away from a largely age-based rollout.

* Venezuela has secured the funds to fully pay for coronavirus vaccines via the COVAX system, its president said on Sunday, while in Brazil a large study found that a Chinese vaccine is 50.7% effective against the infectious new homegrown variant known as P1. ASIA-PACIFIC

* An expert panel of India's drugs regulator recommended emergency use approval of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, sources said, while businesses in Maharashtra state reeled under new restrictions. * Hong Kong will loosen some coronavirus measures for residents who have been fully inoculated from late April, the city's leader Carrie Lam said, as authorities seek to boost the take-up of vaccines.

* More than 70% of people in Japan want the Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed, a Kyodo News poll showed, just over 100 days ahead of the planned start of the Games. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Africa must expand vaccine manufacturing, including by forging partnerships to boost expertise and investment, said continental leaders and international health officials. * Turkey's daily infection numbers have soared above 50,000 and it will likely tighten restrictions this week ahead of the vital tourism season, a government official said.

* South Africa extended by a further three months the deadline of a loan scheme central to efforts to counter the economic impact of COVID-19. * Botswana is investigating the deaths of two people who received doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine to see if there is any link.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * South Korea plans to begin local production of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine as early as June, while five domestic companies aim to start late stage clinical trials of their own shots in the second half of this year.

* Regeneron is seeking U.S. approval for its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody cocktail as a preventative treatment. * Treating COVID-19 patients at home with a commonly-used inhaled asthma drug called budesonide can speed up their recovery, according to UK trial results.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global stock markets fell from record highs on Monday as investors waited to see whether U.S. earnings would justify sky-high valuations, while a rally in bonds could be tested by what should be strong readings for U.S. inflation and retail sales this week.

