White House says it is prepared to send more COVID-19 therapeutics to Michigan

White House says it is prepared to send more COVID-19 therapeutics to MichiganReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 21:10 IST
The White House said on Monday it was prepared to send additional therapeutic treatments to the state of Michigan, which is experiencing a troubling number of COVID-19 cases.
White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt said the U.S. government would also work to ensure that states such as Michigan were ordering the full amount of vaccine that was available to them.
