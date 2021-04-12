Left Menu

COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh records 1,089 fresh cases, 9 more deaths

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 12-04-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 21:53 IST
Himachal Pradesh reported nine more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 1,111 on Monday, while the infection count reached 70,775 with 1,089 fresh cases, an official said.

The hill state's Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said three people died in Una district, two in Mandi and one each in Shimla, Kullu, Kangra and Sirmaur districts.

Meanwhile, 380 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, he added.

The active cases in the state stand at 6,069. PTI DJI PTI SNE SNE

