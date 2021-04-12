Left Menu

Over 37 lakh COVID vaccine doses given on Day 2 of special drive

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 22:27 IST
New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) On the second day of the 'Tika Utsav' vaccination drive, more than 37 lakh COVID-19 doses were administered on Monday, taking the cumulative doses given in the country to 10,82,92,423 so far, the Union Health Ministry said.

Many workplace vaccination centres became operational across the country in the government and private sector, the ministry said.

''On the second day of Tika Utsav, more than 37 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 8 PM today.

''On an average, 45,000 COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) are functional on any given day. Today, 71,000 CVCs were operational, marking a rise of an average of 26,000 operational vaccination centres,'' it said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 10,82,92,423, according to provisional data.

These include 90,32,665 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 55,56,375 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,00,68,531 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the 1st dose, and 48,91,565 FLWs who have taken the 1st dose.

Besides, 3,41,01,749 people and 7,55,197 people who are over 45 to 59 years of age have taken the 1st and 2nd dose respectively, while 4,16,45,168 and 22,41,173 individuals above the age of 60 years have taken the 1st and 2nd dose respectively.

''A total of37,63,858 vaccine doses were given till 8 PM on Monday, the 87th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. Out of which 32,60,713 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 5,03,145 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report,'' the ministry said adding final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and the vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. PTI PLB RT RT

