Left Menu

Bengal records 4,511 new COVID cases, highest one-day spike since pandemic began

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 00:06 IST
Bengal records 4,511 new COVID cases, highest one-day spike since pandemic began
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal on Monday registered 4,511 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic started last year, pushing the state's tally to 6,19,407, the state health department said in a bulletin.

Kolkata also set a record of 1,115 new cases.

The state reported this year's highest COVID-19 fatalities at 14 on Monday, pushing the death toll to 10,414.

The bulletin said that 1,947 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured people to 5,82,462.

The state currently has 26,531 active cases.

Out of the 14 deaths, 11 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

Kolkata accounted for four deaths, while three each were reported from North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts.

South 24 Parganas district registered two deaths while Paschim Bardhaman and Paschim Medinipur recorded one fatality each, the bulletin said.

The fresh positive cases included 1,115 from Kolkata and 1,084 from North 24 Parganas district.

In the last 24 hours, 37,116 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

On Monday, at least 2,32,734 people were vaccinated in West Bengal, an official of the state health department said.

At a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, the state government decided that no big celebration will be allowed on the occasion of Bengali New Year falling on April 15 in view of the surge in coronavirus cases, official sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

LG WING dual-screen phone available for just Rs 29,999 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

'A big momma's boy': George Floyd's brother recalls childhood at Chauvin murder trial

George Floyd grew up obsessed with basketball and stood out even among his siblings for the way he adored his mother, his younger brother Philonise Floyd testified on Monday in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Cha...

Argentine penguins waddle back to sea after rehab on dry land

Twelve black-and-white Magellanic penguins have been returned to the chilly seas off the Atlantic coast of Argentina after they were rescued suffering from issues including malnutrition and anemia and nursed back to health.The boot-high pen...

Biden calls for probe into Minnesota police shooting, warns against 'looting'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday called for protests over the fatal police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man in Minnesota to be peaceful and said a full-blown investigation is needed into the incident.A video Biden described as fairly g...

Cricket-Samson's century in vain as Punjab edge Rajasthan in IPL thriller

Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson struck a blistering century in his first match as captain but was unable to prevent Punjab Kings from recording a four-run victory in a high-scoring Indian Premier League IPL thriller at the Wankhede Stadium on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021