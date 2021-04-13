Left Menu

Ireland latest country to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine

NIAC said those under 60 who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca and do not have a high-risk medical condition should wait 16 weeks rather than 12 weeks for a second dose to allow further assessment as more evidence becomes available. Ireland, which briefly halted the use of the vaccine last month while the EMA investigated the clotting incidents, has mainly relied on Pfizer-BioNTech, to date with AstraZeneca accounting for just over one in five shots administered.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 13-04-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 00:33 IST
Ireland latest country to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ireland became the latest European country to restrict the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, recommending on Monday that it only be given to those over 60 and presenting a new challenge to its vaccine rollout.

A European Medicines Agency (EMA) investigation of blood clots in the brain reported by some people given the AstraZeneca vaccine has prompted an increasing number of European countries to change their recommendations on who should be given the shot. The EMA changed its guidance on the vaccine as it found possible links with very rare cases of unusual blood clots with low blood platelet counts, although it said the vaccine's advantages still outweighed risks.

"While this is an extremely rare condition, consideration must be given to the fact that it has a very high risk of death or severe outcome," Karina Butler, head of Ireland's National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), said in a statement. NIAC said those under 60 who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca and do not have a high-risk medical condition should wait 16 weeks rather than 12 weeks for a second dose to allow further assessment as more evidence becomes available.

Ireland, which briefly halted the use of the vaccine last month while the EMA investigated the clotting incidents, has mainly relied on Pfizer-BioNTech, to date with AstraZeneca accounting for just over one in five shots administered. The government is in the process of completing the rollout among those over 70 and plans to move onto the over 65s later this month.

Ireland has forecast it will receive 800,000 AstraZeneca vaccines in the second quarter - representing one-fifth of its total quarterly supply. The government has said 80% of adults should have received at least one dose of a vaccine by the end of June, with 70% potentially fully vaccinated a month later. Almost 20% of the adult population have so far received at least one dose, with some 8% fully vaccinated.

Ireland's third shutdown in the last year has turned one of the world's highest incidence rates of COVID-19 in January into one of Europe's lowest. The number of cases per 100,000 people measured over the past 14 days fell to 132 on Monday. There has been a total of 4,785 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

LG WING dual-screen phone available for just Rs 29,999 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid charged with felony DWI

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was charged on Monday with driving while intoxicated during a February crash near Arrowhead Stadium that left a 5-year-old girl severely injured, the prosecutors office in Jackson County,...

Socialists vs Fujimori: Peru vote sets stage for polarized presidential run-off

Peru is set for a divisive presidential run-off between the Andean countrys ascendant socialists, buoyed by voter discontent over the economy and pandemic, and the conservative heir of the powerful and polarizing Fujimori dynasty. The first...

'A big momma's boy': George Floyd's brother recalls childhood at Chauvin murder trial

George Floyd grew up obsessed with basketball and stood out even among his siblings for the way he adored his mother, his younger brother Philonise Floyd testified on Monday in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Cha...

Argentine penguins waddle back to sea after rehab on dry land

Twelve black-and-white Magellanic penguins have been returned to the chilly seas off the Atlantic coast of Argentina after they were rescued suffering from issues including malnutrition and anemia and nursed back to health.The boot-high pen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021