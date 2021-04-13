World Bank, Gavi urge countries with excess COVID-19 vaccines to release them

World Bank President David Malpass met with José Manuel Barroso, chair of the Gavi vaccine alliance, and discussed the importance of countries with excess COVID-19 vaccine supplies releasing them as soon as possible, the World Bank said in a statement. Malpass expressed his desire to work closely with Gavi on a 2022 strategy, including helping expand vaccine production capacity for developing countries.

The two officials also discussed the need for more transparency by countries, suppliers and development partners on vaccine contracts, and regarding national export and supply commitments and requirements, the bank said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)