Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

ASIA-PACIFIC * India reported 161,736 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, hitting the world's highest daily tally once again, for a total of 13.69 million cases, health ministry data showed.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-04-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 11:21 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

World Bank President David Malpass and José Manuel Barroso, chair of the Gavi vaccine alliance, on Monday discussed the importance of countries with excess COVID-19 vaccine supplies releasing them as soon as possible.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of the news.

EUROPE

* A highly contagious variant of COVID-19 first identified in Britain does not cause more severe disease in hospitalized patients, according to a new study published in the medical journal Lancet.

* Britain on Monday said it had offered all over-50s the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, hitting a target to offer injections to all people in its nine highest priority groups by April 15.

* Russia will restrict flights to and from Turkey from April 15 to June 1 due to a rise in cases in Turkey.

* Spain will initially prioritize people between the ages of 70 and 79 for inoculation with Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

AMERICAS

* The White House said it was prepared to send additional therapeutic treatments to Michigan, which is experiencing a worrying number of cases, but declined to promise more vaccine as the state has sought.

* Ontario is closing in-person schools due to rising cases, and doctors may soon have to decide who can and cannot receive treatment in intensive care.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* India reported 161,736 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, hitting the world's highest daily tally once again, for a total of 13.69 million cases, health ministry data showed. * Australia has no current plans to add Johnson & Johnson's one-dose coronavirus vaccine to its immunization drive, authorities said, as it moves away from procuring vaccines under review over blood clots.

* A health adviser to Japan's Olympic committee said on Tuesday athletes should have the option of getting COVID-19 vaccines.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the coronavirus science council will recommend a tighter set of measures as the outbreak reached what the minister called "a third peak".

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Gilead Sciences said on Monday it had decided to stop a late-stage trial of its intravenous treatment, Veklury, in high-risk non-hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asia share markets were cautious on Tuesday after U.S. markets weakened as investors anticipated the start of corporate earnings seasons and the release of key inflation data to indicate how the global recovery from the pandemic will emerge.

* The U.S. economy could see a significant rebound this year thanks to accommodative monetary and fiscal policy, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said.

* Italy is preparing a new stimulus package worth around 40 billion euros to support its coronavirus-battered economy, a source close to the matter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

European CEOs, lawmakers add to pressure on Biden to hike climate target

European politicians, companies and trade unions on Tuesday called on the United States to slash its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 this decade, adding to mounting pressure on the Biden administration ahead of a climate summit next...

It's intersectional: 'Masaan' director Neeraj Ghaywan on caste-class conflict in his new film

Indian cinema often fails in capturing the overlapping of social identities, be it caste, class, gender or sexuality, giving characters a single-dimensional treatment, says Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan, who uses his cinema to take forward...

Microsoft Corp to acquire Nuance Communications for $19.7 bn

Microsoft Corp on Monday said it will acquire Nuance Communications, Inc in a USD 19.7 billion deal, a move that will double Microsofts total addressable market TAM in the healthcare provider space to nearly USD 500 billion.Microsoft will a...

Thailand reports 965 new COVID-19 cases as biggest holiday begins

Thailand on Tuesday reported 965 new COVID-19 cases after registering record rises in the past two days as the country started its Songkran new year holiday amid a third wave of infections.Authorities have banned for a second year the water...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021