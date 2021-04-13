Left Menu

UK variant more transmissible, but does not increase Covid severity: Lancet studies

differs in severity or death in hospitalised patients from the strain of the first wave, Eleni Nastouli, from University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.The study in The Lancet Public Health journal is an ecological study that analysed self-reported data from 36,920 UK users of the COVID Symptom Study app who tested positive for COVID-19 between September and December 2020.We confirmed the increased transmissibility but also showed that B.1.1.7.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 13:24 IST
UK variant more transmissible, but does not increase Covid severity: Lancet studies

The novel coronavirus variant first identified in the UK is not associated with more severe illness and death, but appears to lead to higher viral load which makes it more transmissible, suggests an observational study.

The study of patients in London hospitals is consistent with emerging evidence that this lineage is more transmissible than the original COVID-19 strain.

A separate observational study using data logged by 37,000 UK users of a self-reporting COVID-19 symptom app found no evidence that the B.1.1.7. variant altered symptoms or likelihood of experiencing long COVID.

Authors of both studies acknowledge that these findings differ from some other studies exploring the severity of the B.1.1.7. variant and call for more research and ongoing monitoring of COVID-19 variants.

The studies, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases and The Lancet Public Health, found no evidence that people with the B.1.1.7. variant experience worse symptoms or a heightened risk of developing long COVID compared with those infected with a different COVID-19 strain.

However, viral load and R number -- the number of people that one infected person will pass on a virus to -- were higher for B.1.1.7., adding to growing evidence that it is more transmissible than the first strain detected in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.

The emergence of variants has raised concerns that they could spread more easily and be more deadly, and that vaccines developed based on the original strain might be less effective against them.

Preliminary data on B.1.1.7. indicates that it is more transmissible, with some evidence suggesting it could also be associated with increased hospitalisations and deaths.

However, because the variant was identified only recently, these studies were limited by the amount of data available.

Findings from the new studies, which spanned the period between September and December 2020, when B.1.1.7. emerged and began to spread across parts of England, provide important insights into its characteristics that will help inform public health, clinical, and research responses to this and other COVID-19 variants.

The study in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal is a whole-genome sequencing and cohort study involving COVID-19 patients admitted to University College London Hospital and North Middlesex University Hospital, UK, between November 9 and December 20, 2020.

''Analysing the variant before the peak of hospital admissions and any associated strains on the health service gave us a crucial window of time to gain vital insights into how B.1.1.7. differs in severity or death in hospitalised patients from the strain of the first wave,'' Eleni Nastouli, from University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The study in The Lancet Public Health journal is an ecological study that analysed self-reported data from 36,920 UK users of the COVID Symptom Study app who tested positive for COVID-19 between September and December 2020.

''We confirmed the increased transmissibility but also showed that B.1.1.7. clearly responded to lockdown measures and doesn't appear to escape immunity gained by exposure to the original virus,” Claire Steves from King’s College London, UK, who co-led the study, said.

''If further new variants emerge, we will be scanning for changes in symptom reporting and reinfection rates, and sharing this information with health policymakers,'' Steves said.

Britta Jewell, from Imperial College London, UK, who was not involved in the study, said this study adds to the consensus that B.1.1.7 has increased transmissibility.

This, Jewell said, has contributed in large part to the sharp rise in cases in the UK over the study period and beyond, as well as ongoing third waves in European countries with growing burdens of B.1.1.7 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Austria's health minister resigns, saying he's overworked

Austrias health minister announced his resignation on Tuesday, saying that he couldnt continue in the gruelling job of helping lead the countrys coronavirus response because of persistent personal health problems caused by overwork.Rudolf A...

EXCLUSIVE-Insurance startup Clearcover raises $200 mln from Eldridge, others at $1 bln valuation

Clearcover has raised 200 million in fresh capital as part of a late-stage financing round led by Eldridge, the investment firm helmed by Los Angeles Dodgers owner Todd Boehly, the digital car-insurance startup will announce on Tuesday.In a...

Russia must end up Ukraine military build-up, NATO says

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia on Tuesday to withdraw troops that the alliance says Moscow is massing on Ukraines borders.In recent weeks Russia has moved thousands of combat-ready troops to Ukraines borders, the l...

Tennis-Medvedev tests COVID-19 positive, out of Monte Carlo Masters

World number two Daniil Medvedev of Russia has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from this weeks Monte Carlo Masters, the ATP said on Tuesday.Medvedev, who was seeded second behind top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the ATP Mast...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021