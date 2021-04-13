Left Menu

Austrian health minister steps down, exhausted by pandemic

That has meant clashing with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's conservatives, who have been keen to loosen restrictions even while admitting infections are too high. The pandemic has buffeted the government, which like many others in Europe is facing growing public frustration with lockdown measures and the slow roll-out of vaccines.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 16:16 IST
Austrian health minister steps down, exhausted by pandemic

Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober of the Greens, the junior partner in the conservative-led coalition, said on Tuesday he is stepping down, exhausted and sick from battling the coronavirus pandemic and occasionally other officials.

"I ... do not want to break myself," Anschober said in a short-notice statement to the media, describing blood-pressure problems that have caused him to take sick leave twice recently. "In the worst health crisis in decades the republic needs a health minister who is 100% fit. That is not currently me."

Anschober, a 60-year-old former journalist and schoolteacher, is one of the country's most popular politicians, known for his long, patient explanations of the pandemic's challenges, often while holding up large print-outs of charts. He has also, however, often been a lone voice in government calling for stricter lockdown measures in the face of high infection numbers. That has meant clashing with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's conservatives, who have been keen to loosen restrictions even while admitting infections are too high.

The pandemic has buffeted the government, which like many others in Europe is facing growing public frustration with lockdown measures and the slow roll-out of vaccines. Anschober said it has also meant he has not had a single full day off in more than a year, which has damaged his health. "I took on a very nice and challenging job 15 months ago. It feels like it has not been 15 months but 15 years," Anschober said. He started when the coalition was formed in January 2020, before the pandemic hit Austria.

Shortly after Anschober's announcement the leader of the Greens, Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler, presented medical doctor Wolfgang Mueckstein as Anschober's successor, adding that he would be sworn in on Monday. "I would like to help make sure that we all get through the pandemic together as well as possible," Mueckstein, a general practitioner and relative unknown who has been active in the Vienna Medical Association, told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

New flying reptile that lived in China 160 years ago reveals oldest opposed thumb

A team of international researchers has discovered the earliest-known example of an opposed thumb on a new tree-dwelling pterosaur species that lived in China 160 million years ago.Dubbed Monkeydactyl, the small-bodied Darwinopteran pterosa...

Merkel: I am staying out of conservative race to succeed me

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she was keeping out of a debate in her conservative bloc over whether Christian Democrat party chairman Armin Laschet or Bavarian premier Markus Soeder should be the candidate to succeed her.I...

IPS officer Anil Shukla returns to Delhi Police after 6 years in NIA

Senior IPS officer Anil Shukla returned to his parent cadre Delhi Police after successfully completing his tenure of six years in the NIA, during which he led investigations into terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir, Pulwama attack and the r...

Simplified treatment for cause of sight loss offers eye-opening savings for hospitals

Simplifying a surgical technique to treat one of the important causes of sight loss around the world could deliver major savings for eye hospitals and help bring the treatment to more patients, according to a new study conducted jointly by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021