Benefits of all approved COVID-19 vaccines outweigh risks, Spain's PM says
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday the benefits of all the approved COVID-19 vaccines outweighed risks, after US authorities recommended a suspension of the shot developed by Johnson & Johnson.
Sanchez added though that authorities would slow down the rollout of vaccines to evaluate the risks if and when serious side effects are reported.
