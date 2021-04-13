Left Menu

Dutch coronavirus cases resume rise over past week -health authorities

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 13-04-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 18:44 IST
Dutch coronavirus cases resume rise over past week -health authorities

New coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose in the week ended April 13, the country's health authorities said, resuming an upward trend in place since January after a brief pause.

The National Institute for Health (RIVM) reported 51,240 new cases in its weekly review, up 6% from the week before, with a higher concentration of new cases in young adults.

The government is expected to extend most of the country's current lockdown measures, which include a night-time curfew and a ban on public gatherings, at a news conference later on Tuesday.

Also Read: India, Netherlands launch strategic partnership in water sector; vow to work closely in Indo-Pacific

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer to pursue bringing COVID-19 vaccine to India after import relaxation

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it would work towards bringing the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Germanys BioNTech to India after the government eased import rules, after withdrawing its application in February.We have noted the recent anno...

Syria's Assad dismisses central bank chief Karfoul

President Bashar al-Assad has dismissed Syrias Central Bank Governor Hazem Karfoul, the state news agency reported on Tuesday.It did not immediately say whether Assad had appointed a replacement or give a reason for Karfouls dismissal. Syri...

Official: Iran to enrich uranium to highest level ever

Iran will begin enriching uranium to 60purity, higher than the programme ever has before, after an attack on its Natanz nuclear facility, an Iranian nuclear negotiator said Tuesday.Abbas Araghchis comment, quoted by the state-run IRNA news ...

Monsoon to be 'healthy normal' this year: Skymet

The Southwest monsoon, which brings more than 75 per cent of the countrys rainfall during June-September, will be normal this year, Skymet Weather, a private weather forecaster said on Tuesday.The north India plains, along with a few parts ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021