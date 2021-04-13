Left Menu

Odisha Police fines constable Rs 2,000 for not wearing mask

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-04-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 20:08 IST
Odisha Police fines constable Rs 2,000 for not wearing mask

The Odisha Police on Tuesday said that it has fined a traffic constable Rs 2,000 for not wearing a mask when the state is implementing a special 14-day drive to enforce COVID-19 safety protocol.

During the 14-day ''Mask Abhijan'', the Odisha government is slapping a fine of Rs 2,000 on anyone found without a mask.

''On being brought to our notice, we have fined our own Traffic constable Rs 2000 for not wearing mask. And he, as a responsible citizen, has paid. Wear Mask always; Or Pay the fine. There is no alternative,'' the state police twitted.

''On the sixth day of the special Covid enforcement drive, Odisha Police acted against 9,790 violators of mask usage and social distancing rules and collected fines of Rs 29,71,950 on Monday,'' the force said in another tweet.

''If people wear masks and maintain social distancing norms regularly, the state can avoid strict measures like lockdown, shut down or curfew,'' Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in a message recently.

Meanwhile, an Odisha-based private company on Tuesday said that it has launched a programme to distribute one lakh masks free of cost among poor people.

Endorsing the ''Mask Abhijan'' to check the spread of the infection, Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL) said that poor people are facing problems in getting face masks as they cost at least Rs 10 per piece.

The company has targeted mostly daily labourers, rickshaw pullers and other poor people to distribute the masks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt not going for lockdowns in big way, says Sitharaman amid COVID wave

Amid surging coronavirus cases in India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday made it clear that the government would not go for lockdowns in a big way and only resort to local containment.In a virtual meeting with World Bank Grou...

1968 short film on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar acquired by NFAI

A rare short film made on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in 1968 has been acquired by the National Film Archive of India. The film in Marathi titled Mahapurush Dr Ambedkar was produced by the Director of Publicity, Government of Maharashtra in July ...

INSTANT VIEW-Reaction after U.S. recommends pause for J&J COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing the use of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine after six recipients developed a rare disorder involving blood clots, in a fresh setback to global efforts to tackle the pandemic. Fol...

CPS

CPS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021