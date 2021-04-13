Left Menu

As COVID-19 cases surge, Indore crematorium ups pyres to 50

PTI | Indore | Updated: 13-04-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 20:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A surge in COVID-19 cases in Indore, Madhya Pradesh's worst affected district, has led to facilities being upgraded at a crematorium to allow more corpses to be consigned to flames every day, officials said on Tuesday.

The district saw 1,552 cases and six deaths on Tuesday, taking the caseload here to 80,986 and the fatality count to 1,011, as per the state government's health bulletin.

An employee of Indore city's regional park ''muktidham'' (crematorium) said there were facilities for 12 pyres, which has now been increased to 35, while space has also been earmarked in the premises for another 15 due to the emergency caused by the current surge in COVID-19 cases.

''It means now we can cremate 50 bodies at the same time. Incidentally, from morning to afternoon on Tuesday, 15 corpses were brought here, and last rites of 12 had to be carried out as per COVID-19 protocol,'' the staffer said.

He said kin are given a token number to collect the ashes later, and while earlier people used to turn up on the third day to collect them as per Hindu tradition, crematorium staffers are now asking people to come as soon as possible so that the pyre can be used to cremate another body sooner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

