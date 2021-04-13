Left Menu

Corona curfew, not lockdown: MP govt on current restrictions

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-04-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 22:02 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday issued an order stating that restrictions currently in place to tackle a surge in COVID-19 cases were part of ''corona curfew'' and should not be termed as ''lockdown''.

The order by state additional chief secretary (home) Rajesh Rajora said corona curfew should be imposed by district collectors after consultation with elected representatives, social organisations, residents welfare committees and the people.

It added that corona curfew can be implemented after prior information is given to the state government, and as per the decision of the crisis management groups in the districts.

Rajora's order highlighted that essential services, including industries, medical establishment, construction activities, chemist shops, grocery outlets etc, will remain in operation during corona curfew.

''Corona curfew is not lockdown,'' the order asserted.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting to review the coronavirus situation and urged people to go in for ''self-imposed corona curfew'' to halt the spread of the virus.

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday saw its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases after 8,998 people were detected with the infection, taking the state's tally to 3,53,632, as well as 40 deaths.

In April so far, the state has recorded 58,121 cases and 275 fatalities.

