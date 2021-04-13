Turkey logs 59,187 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, an all time high

Turkey recorded 59,187 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, registering the highest daily rise since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of cases stood at 3.962 million.

The data also showed 273 people had lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the same period, bringing the total death toll to 34,455. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday announced several new restrictions and a "partial closure" for the first two weeks of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan to curb surging coronavirus infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)