Gujarat govt, DRDO to set up 900-bed COVID care hospital

Amid a surge in cases, the Gujarat government on Tuesday said it will set up a 900-bed COVID care hospital in collaboration with the DRDO, a premier facility of the ministry of defence.

The hospital, with 150 ICU beds with ventilator facility, will come up in Gujarat University Convention Centre within two weeks and work on it had already started at the Centre, a state government release said.

Each of the 900 beds will have oxygen supply, and the facility will be designed in such a manner that 500 more beds can be added in the future if need arises, the release said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani thanked the Centre and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for this intervention, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)