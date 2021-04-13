European medicines watchdog says reviewing blood clot reports

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday it was reviewing cases of rare blood clots in women who had taken Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine after U.S. federal health authorities recommended pausing the use of the shot. In a statement to Reuters, the EMA said it was "currently not clear whether there is a causal association between vaccination" and the conditions.

"EMA will further communicate once the evaluation has concluded," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)