European medicines watchdog says reviewing blood clot reports

European medicines watchdog says reviewing blood clot reportsReuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 13-04-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 22:50 IST
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday it was reviewing cases of rare blood clots in women who had taken Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine after U.S. federal health authorities recommended pausing the use of the shot. In a statement to Reuters, the EMA said it was "currently not clear whether there is a causal association between vaccination" and the conditions.
"EMA will further communicate once the evaluation has concluded," it added.
