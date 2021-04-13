Left Menu

COVID-19 surge stretching Nagpur GMCH doctors to the limit

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-04-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 23:28 IST
Amid a massive rise in COVID-19 cases, doctors at Nagpur's premier Government Medical College and Hospital said they were dealing with unprecedented patient numbers, stretching the health infrastructure and the efficiency levels of staff thin.

Nagpur district on Tuesday reported 6,826 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 65 fatalities, taking the tally to 2,91,043 and the toll to 5,903, an official release said.

Incidentally, some doctors had held a sit-in protest at GMCH a few days ago over this issue.

Highlighting the situation in GMCH's Medicine Casualty ward, a doctor told PTI that the 19-bed set up managed as many as 65 patients in a day some time back, many of them requiring oxygen and ventilators.

Upto four patients were provided oxygen from a single port, he said, adding that all 820 beds in GMCH are occupied.

''We met the Nagpur divisional commissioner some days ago and suggested the creation of a presumptive ward,having arrangements of centralised oxygen supply and emergency drugs, in a school or any facility near GMC and IGGMC. In case all beds in the medicine casualty ward are occupied, patients can manage with oxygen in these facilities,'' he said.

Incidentally, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court asked the state government to consider setting up a oxygen manufacturing unit in Nagpur, and also asked the collector to see if beds can be made available for needy patients at Mankapur Stadium, and at Nagpur Nagrik Sahakari Rugnalaya here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

