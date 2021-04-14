Left Menu

LDCs support request made by India, South Africa for waiving COVID vaccine-related IPR

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 14-04-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 12:03 IST
LDCs support request made by India, South Africa for waiving COVID vaccine-related IPR

The 46-member grouping of the Least Developed Countries has said it supports a request made by India and South Africa to the WTO to temporarily suspend intellectual property rights for the COVID-19 vaccines to increase their access in these countries.

India, which has been at the forefront of the global fight against COVID-19, told the UN General Assembly last month that vaccine inequity will defeat the collective global resolve to contain the coronavirus as the disparity in the accessibility of vaccines will affect the poorest nations the most.

India and South Africa have called for the World Trade Organisation to suspend intellectual property rights related to COVID-19 for a limited period of time, to ensure rapid scaling-up of manufacturing of vaccines and ensuring accessibility and affordability of vaccines for all.

''We are grateful to the World Health Organisation for its leadership in fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic. We call for vaccine access, adequate and predictable funding for the COVAX Facility, to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines go beyond the current provision of 20 percent,” Malawi President and Chairperson of the Least Developed Countries (LDC) Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera said during the 6th Financing For Development Forum on Monday.

He stressed that the LDCs ''supports a request made by India and South Africa to the WTO to temporarily suspend the application of Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS), in order to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines in our countries.” The LDCs are a group of countries that have been classified by the UN as the ''least developed'' in terms of their low gross national income (GNI), their weak human assets, and their high degree of economic vulnerability.

According to the UN, LDCs are more at risk than other nations of sliding deeper into poverty and remaining in a situation of underdevelopment. More than 75 percent of the population of LDCs still live in poverty.

Last week, the head of the UN children’s agency also called for simplifying intellectual property rights for manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines, cautioning that at the current rate, there is ''simply not enough” vaccine supply to meet the demand.

“In order to get ahead of the virus, and to shift gears, we must build on a strategy of vaccinating frontline workers but drive towards a strategy that truly enables equitable access for all,” UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement.

She urged governments, businesses and partners to take three urgent actions, including primarily to simplify Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) through voluntary and proactive licensing by IPR holders.

“But this alone won’t increase production,” she said, adding that unlike drug manufacture, vaccine production involves a complex manufacturing process with multiple components and steps.

“IPR holders would need to provide technology partnerships to accompany IP licenses, proactively share know-how and sub-contract to manufacturers without undue geographic or volume restrictions,” Fore said.

The Joe Biden administration is deeply focused on the issue of expanding global vaccine manufacturing and delivery, a State Department official had said.

The official, however, refrained from indicating the position of the US on the request by several countries led by India and South Africa for intellectual property waiver of COVID-19 vaccines before the WTO.

India was one of the initiators of the Political Declaration on Equitable Global Access to COVID-19 Vaccines' that garnered the support of more than 180 UN member states.

India, a significant source of supply to Gavi's COVAX facility, contributed 20 million doses to the facility in February.

India had also announced a gift of 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for UN peacekeepers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea aims to fight Japan's Fukushima decision in world tribunal

South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered officials on Wednesday to explore petitioning an international court over Japans decision to release water from its Fukushima nuclear plant, his spokesman said, amid protests by fisheries and envir...

Iran president calls 60% enrichment an answer to 'evilness'

Irans president has described Tehrans decision to enrich uranium up to 60 percent after saboteurs attacked a nuclear site an answer to your evilness. President Hassan Rouhani made the comments Wednesday at a Cabinet meeting. He said You wan...

Hong Kong university's guidelines on security law stoke fears over freedoms

Hong Kongs most prestigious university has recommended that a group be set up to protect academic freedom ... in conformity with national security law NSL provisions, according to a letter sent to senior faculty staff seen by Reuters.The Un...

Swimming-Australia ramps up Olympic preparations at national trials

Australian swimming will check its progress in the leadup to the Olympics at national championships on the Gold Coast this week with swimmers adapting to the Tokyo Games scheduling. Competition gets underway later on Wednesday with the heat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021