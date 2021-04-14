Heathrow Airport CEO sees patchy international travel this summer

The chief executive of Heathrow Airport, Britain's busiest airport, said that international travel this summer would be "patchy" as countries worry about the risk of importing COVID-19 variants and their impact on the vaccine.

"I think over the summer, we're going to see quite a patchy opening up with international travel, which I hope will progressively improve," Heathrow's CEO John Holland-Kaye told an online industry event on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)