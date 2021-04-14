Left Menu

67 jail inmates, 11 staffers under treatment for coronavirus in Delhi

Over 60 inmates and 11 staff members in the three prison complexes of Delhi are presently undergoing treatment for COVID-19, officials said on Wednesday.A total of 190 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, Director General Prisons Sandeep Goel said.According to the data shared by officials, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi prisons till Wednesday stands at 78, including 11 jail staff members.Of the 190 positive cases, 121 inmates have recovered and two have died, leaving 67 active cases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 18:19 IST
Over 60 inmates and 11 staff members in the three prison complexes of Delhi are presently undergoing treatment for COVID-19, officials said on Wednesday.

''A total of 190 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 so far,'' Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

According to the data shared by officials, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi prisons till Wednesday stands at 78, including 11 jail staff members.

''Of the 190 positive cases, 121 inmates have recovered and two have died, leaving 67 active cases. A total of 304 prison staff contracted the infection so far. Of them, 293 have recovered and 11 are still under treatment,'' Goel said. The 11 staff members who have ben infected with coronavirus included a jail superintendent of Mandoli Jail and two jail doctors of Tihar Jail, he said.

The first case of coronavirus was reported in Rohini Jail on May 13 last year. Two COVID-19 positive inmates of Mandoli Jail died on June 15 and July 4, respectively. Both were senior citizens.

The officials had said ever since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year, the Prisons Department remained vigilant and instructed its staff to not only maintain hygiene and social distancing among themselves but also spread awareness about the infection among inmates in the three jail complexes.

A total of 1,184 convicts and around 5,500 undertrials were released last year under the department's decongestion drive amid the pandemic outbreak. Of the convicts, 1,072 have surrendered and 112 are yet to surrender. The jail officials said 2,200 undertrial prisoners have surrendered and 3,300 are yet to surrender.

''We have shared lists of convicts and undertrial prisoners who have not surrendered with Delhi police. Meanwhile, some undertrial prisoners are still surrendering and some might have obtained regular bails from the courts, which is being ascertained,'' jail sources said.

Earlier, the prison officials had said the situation could be more difficult to manage when the inmates, who were granted parole during the pandemic outbreak last year, would return.

There are a total of 18,900 inmates in the Delhi prisons comprising Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli jails. However, the intake capacity is just 10,026 inmates, the officials had said.

The number of prisoners will pass the 20,000-mark as more inmates will come after their emergency parole ends, they had said.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccination process in the jails is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

Latest News

Irish unemployment to remain above pre-pandemic levels until at least 2025

Irish unemployment will remain above pre-pandemic levels until at least 2025, reflecting some scarring from the crisis that will see national debt peak among the highest levels in the developed world, the finance ministry said on Wednesday....

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar-nominated film inspires Chinese peers to tackle hard topics; Cinerama Dome movie theater among coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Better Days director hopes Oscar-nominated film inspires Chinese peers to tackle hard topicsBetter Days director Derek Tsang said his Oscar-nominated film could inspire other Chine...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.EU countries move towards COVID passes to reopen summer travelEuropean Union countries formally agreed on Wednesday to launch COVID travel passes as a step towards reopening to tourism th...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as JPMorgan, Goldman kick off bank earnings

U.S. stock indexes were set to rise at the open on Wednesday after upbeat earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan boosted investor expectations of a strong rebound for corporate America amid swift COVID-19 vaccinations.Goldman Sach...
