Left Menu

COVID-19 protocols to be strictly enforced in Andamans: Official

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 14-04-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 19:29 IST
COVID-19 protocols to be strictly enforced in Andamans: Official

The Andaman and Nicobar administration on Wednesday said COVID-19 protocols will be strictly enforced in the union territory and action will be taken against violators.

Information, Publicity and Tourism secretary of the union territory administration S K Singhsaid people not following the COVID-19 protocols is the major reason for the sudden surge in coronavirus cases in the archipelago.

He told reporters that there are no plans as of now to impose lockdown but COVID-19 protocols will be strictly enforced and action will be taken against violators.

Test, track and treat is our focus, Singh said, adding that the administration will impose fine on people who violate COVID-19 protocols.

However, if people continue to violate the COVID-19 guidelines and a surge in positive cases continue, the administration will be compelled to impose lockdown like restrictions, he said.

''People neglecting COVID appropriate behaviour is one of the main reasons behind the sudden surge in coronavirus cases. There are reports that some hotels and restaurant are not following the COVID-19 guidelines and the administration will take stringent action against them. We request people to follow COVID-19 protocols in true spirit to stop the spread of the disease. Cooperation of the general public is essential to break the chain of transmission,'' Singh said.

The secretary said more than 46,000 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the union territory so far with a record 6,780 people inoculated on Tuesday as part of the four-day Tika Parv (Vaccnation festival).

As part of the 'Tika Parv' vaccination teams have gone to remote Little Andaman island and Chowra island in Nicobar district to inoculate the eligible people, officials said.

There is adequate stock of protective gears against COVID-19, Singh said.

''The Health Department currently has stock of around 2 lakh N95 face masks, 1 lakh PPE kits, 2 lakh gloves and over 30,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Special camps will be conducted to motivate people to come forward for vaccination.

Wearing a mask and following COVID protocols is most important. Overcrowding at market places must be avoided and people should venture out of homes only if absolutely necessary,'' the secretary said.

In case, people are found violating the COVID-19 rules, one can click a photograph of the violator and sent it to the authorities. Strict action will be taken against such persons, Singh added.

Meanwhile, the Director of Health Services Omkar Singh said a 41-year-old travel operator died of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday.

The director said anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should immediately approach the health authorities for treatment.

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,209 on Wednesday as eight more people tested positive for the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ECB's Lagarde says euro zone economy still on crutches

The euro zone economy is still standing on the two crutches of monetary and fiscal stimulus and these cannot be taken away until there is a full recovery, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.Think of a patien...

Telangana reports 2,157 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Telangana recorded 2,157 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the total positives to over 3.34 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,780 with eight more fatalities.Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC accounted for the most number of cases wit...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A U.S. health advisory panel on Wednesday is set to review six reported cases of rare blood clots in women who received Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine. The European Commission has decided not to renew vaccine contracts next year with co...

BJP and TMC workers come to blows in Baranagar hours before campaign ends

BJP and Trinamool Congress workers Wednesday came to blows as trouble broke out during a motorcycle rally for the saffron partys candidate from Baranagar assembly constituency, Parno Mittra in the northern outskirts of the city hours before...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021