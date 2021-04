BRIEF-Sputnik V Says Analysis Of Adverse Events During Clinical Trials, Over Course of Mass Vaccinations, Showed There Were No Cases Of CVST

April 14 (Reuters) -

* SPUTNIK V-ANALYSIS OF ADVERSE EVENTS DURING CLINICAL TRIALS, OVER COURSE OF MASS VACCINATIONS WITH SPUTNIK V VACCINE SHOWED THERE WERE NO CASES OF CVST Source : https://bit.ly/32baGSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)