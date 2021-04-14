Left Menu

Poet Sankha Ghosh is corona positive

Noted Bengali poet Shanka Ghosh tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and has been advised home isolation, health department sources said.Though the 89-year-old Padma Bhushan awardee does not have any fever now, he is very weak, a senior official of the department said.His condition is stable. He currently has no fever but is very weak.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-04-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 21:10 IST
Poet Sankha Ghosh is corona positive

Noted Bengali poet Shanka Ghosh tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and has been advised home isolation, health department sources said.

Though the 89-year-old Padma Bhushan awardee does not have any fever now, he is very weak, a senior official of the department said.

''His condition is stable. He currently has no fever but is very weak. He has been advised home isolation,'' the official said.

Ghosh had slight fever and was tested for the disease a couple of days ago. His reports came on Wednesday evening, he added.

Ghosh, who suffers from several comorbidities, was hospitalised a few months ago due to deterioration of his health condition.

Besides the Padma Bhushan, Ghosh had also been conferred the Jnanpith and Shaitya Akademi awards, besides Rabindra Puraskar for his oeuvre .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Babar smashes record-breaking 122 in Pakistan victory

Captain Babar Azam hit a record-breaking 122 to lead Pakistan to an impressive nine-wicket victory over hosts South Africa at Centurion on Wednesday and a 2-1 lead in the four-match Twenty20 series. Mohammad Rizwan scored an unbeaten 73 as ...

Iran supreme leader: Vienna offers ''not worth looking at''

Irans supreme leader on Wednesday dismissed initial offers being made at talks in Vienna aimed at saving Tehrans tattered nuclear deal with world powers. He described them as not worth looking at after an attack on an atomic site in his cou...

Healthcare collapse imminent, Brazil's Sao Paulo warns, as COVID-19 cases surge

Brazils richest and most populous state, Sao Paulo, has warned its ability to care for seriously ill COVID-19 patients was on the verge of collapse as it ran perilously low on key drugs, according to a letter to the federal government seen ...

HDFC Bank plans to raise Rs 50,000 cr through bonds within 12 months

HDFC Bank on Wednesday said it is planning to raise up Rs 50,000 crore during the next 12 months through issuing bonds.The banks board of directors will take up the proposal at its meeting on April 17, it said in a regulatory filing.The ban...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021