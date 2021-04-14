Left Menu

PM cannot avoid 'democratic accountability' on COVID-19 handling: Yechury

Hitting out at the government over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was responsible for the sufferings of the people and he cannot evade democratic accountability.Referring to the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, he claimed that the worst rise is in the BJP-ruled states.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 21:12 IST
PM cannot avoid 'democratic accountability' on COVID-19 handling: Yechury
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Hitting out at the government over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was responsible for the ''sufferings'' of the people and he cannot ''evade democratic accountability''.

Referring to the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, he claimed that the worst rise is in the BJP-ruled states. He further claimed that the last fortnight saw a 1,000 per cent rise in cases in Bihar, infections in Uttar Pradesh were rising and the Madhya Pradesh government ''grossly under reports'' its cases. ''PM cares is a private fund. The misery caused by the pandemic is public. Administration in BJP-ruled states of UP and Gujarat has collapsed, a fact acknowledged by its own ministers & MPs. Media reports and images show the truth which no PR/spin can conceal. People who are due to vote can see the truth of BJP rule which no propaganda by Modi/Shah can mask,'' Yechury said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, both Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat registered their highest single-day spike so far with 18,021 and 6690 new cases registered respectively. While there were 85 deaths in Uttar Pradesh, 67 patients succumbed to the infection in Gujarat. ''Our constitutional democracy works on accountability. PM is responsible for this avoidable suffering, misery and pain brought upon the people. He can't evade democratic accountability and must answer the country, not deflect by using his Godi media for PR, propaganda and tamashas.

''PM and govt must discard their total lack of empathy & humaneness. Run special trains & transport them free. Prevent the lockdown human tragedy from repeating. Important also to contain pandemic spread,'' Yechury said. The Railways has maintained that it has adequate trains in service for passengers who want to avail them and denied any abnormal rush at any station.

It said currently 69 per cent of trains are operating, which include 82 per cent of mail or express trains, 92 per cent of suburban trains and 25 per cent of passenger trains. Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Kerala, have shown a steep rise in daily new COVID-19 cases accounting for 82.04 per cent of the fresh infections being reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

India''s daily new cases continue to rise and a record 1,84,372 fresh coronavirus cases were registered in a span of 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Babar smashes record-breaking 122 in Pakistan victory

Captain Babar Azam hit a record-breaking 122 to lead Pakistan to an impressive nine-wicket victory over hosts South Africa at Centurion on Wednesday and a 2-1 lead in the four-match Twenty20 series. Mohammad Rizwan scored an unbeaten 73 as ...

Iran supreme leader: Vienna offers ''not worth looking at''

Irans supreme leader on Wednesday dismissed initial offers being made at talks in Vienna aimed at saving Tehrans tattered nuclear deal with world powers. He described them as not worth looking at after an attack on an atomic site in his cou...

Healthcare collapse imminent, Brazil's Sao Paulo warns, as COVID-19 cases surge

Brazils richest and most populous state, Sao Paulo, has warned its ability to care for seriously ill COVID-19 patients was on the verge of collapse as it ran perilously low on key drugs, according to a letter to the federal government seen ...

HDFC Bank plans to raise Rs 50,000 cr through bonds within 12 months

HDFC Bank on Wednesday said it is planning to raise up Rs 50,000 crore during the next 12 months through issuing bonds.The banks board of directors will take up the proposal at its meeting on April 17, it said in a regulatory filing.The ban...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021