Left Menu

COVID bed count increased at several Delhi govt hospitals; hotels to be roped in

The Delhi government on Wednesday issued an order to augment the number of beds reserved for COVID-19 patients at its hospitals and attach banquet halls and hotels to these facilities, amid a massive surge in cases in the city.Reeling under a fourth wave of the virus, the national capital on Wednesday recorded its highest daily spike of 17,282 new cases of the disease.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 21:42 IST
COVID bed count increased at several Delhi govt hospitals; hotels to be roped in

The Delhi government on Wednesday issued an order to augment the number of beds reserved for COVID-19 patients at its hospitals and attach banquet halls and hotels to these facilities, amid a massive surge in cases in the city.

Reeling under a fourth wave of the virus, the national capital on Wednesday recorded its highest daily spike of 17,282 new cases of the disease. The city also reported 104 fresh fatalities.

Delhi is now the worst-affected city in the country. The highest single-day spike in Mumbai stands at 9,986 cases till date, followed by Bengaluru (6,387 cases), Chennai (2,105) and Kolkata (1,271 cases).

Delhi's positivity rate stands at 15.92 per cent at present.

Wednesday's fatality count of 104 is the highest in the city since November 18, when 131 COVID-19 deaths were recorded.

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, it has been decided to designate an increased number of beds at the city government-run hospitals for confirmed or suspected cases of the coronavirus infection, the order said.

These include the GTB Hospital, where the number of ICU beds with ventilators has been increased from 100 to 128 and ICU beds without ventilators from 100 to 272.

At the SGM Hospital, the number of COVID beds has gone up from 20 to 48, the order said.

Overall, the number of beds across 11 hospitals has gone up from 4,503 to 5,221, ICU beds with ventilators from 628 to 656 and ICU beds without ventilators from 687 to 874, it added.

Delhi Health Minster Satyendar Jain took to Twitter to announce the increase in the number of the beds.

''Coronavirus cases are steadily increasing in the capital. To combat the same, the number of beds in all Delhi government hospitals has been escalated with immediate effect – 718 beds with oxygen support and 187 ICU beds have been added. Stay safe,'' he said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he shared copies of the order on attaching of banquet halls and hotels with hospitals. ''It has been directed that hotels be attached to private hospitals to augment bed capacity,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mathura district court closed for two days: Official

Mathura districts courts were on Wednesday closed for the next two days following the discovery of seven Covid patients in its premises, including five judicial officers, in the last few days.District Government Counsel Crime Shiv Ram Singh...

Users could soon hide 'like' counts on Instagram, Facebook

The tiny red hearts that appear under Instagram photos of kids, kittens and sandwiches can be a source of stress for many users, an insidious way of measuring self worth and popularity. Now Facebook says its going to test out again an opt...

Delhi government adds 718 new COVID-19 beds in 11 hospitals

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has added 718 new COVID-reserved beds in 11 hospitals. This is the fourth time the Delhi government has increased the number of beds in hospitals in the la...

Syria rejects watchdog investigation into 2018 gas attack

Syria on Wednesday rejected as fabricated the results of an investigation by the global chemical weapons watchdog, which found reasonable grounds to believe that a Syrian air force helicopter dropped a chlorine cylinder on a Syrian town in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021