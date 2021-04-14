COVID bed count increased at several Delhi govt hospitals; hotels to be roped in

The Delhi government on Wednesday issued an order to augment the number of beds reserved for COVID-19 patients at its hospitals and attach banquet halls and hotels to these facilities, amid a massive surge in cases in the city.

Reeling under a fourth wave of the virus, the national capital on Wednesday recorded its highest daily spike of 17,282 new cases of the disease. The city also reported 104 fresh fatalities.

Delhi is now the worst-affected city in the country. The highest single-day spike in Mumbai stands at 9,986 cases till date, followed by Bengaluru (6,387 cases), Chennai (2,105) and Kolkata (1,271 cases).

Delhi's positivity rate stands at 15.92 per cent at present.

Wednesday's fatality count of 104 is the highest in the city since November 18, when 131 COVID-19 deaths were recorded.

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, it has been decided to designate an increased number of beds at the city government-run hospitals for confirmed or suspected cases of the coronavirus infection, the order said.

These include the GTB Hospital, where the number of ICU beds with ventilators has been increased from 100 to 128 and ICU beds without ventilators from 100 to 272.

At the SGM Hospital, the number of COVID beds has gone up from 20 to 48, the order said.

Overall, the number of beds across 11 hospitals has gone up from 4,503 to 5,221, ICU beds with ventilators from 628 to 656 and ICU beds without ventilators from 687 to 874, it added.

Delhi Health Minster Satyendar Jain took to Twitter to announce the increase in the number of the beds.

''Coronavirus cases are steadily increasing in the capital. To combat the same, the number of beds in all Delhi government hospitals has been escalated with immediate effect – 718 beds with oxygen support and 187 ICU beds have been added. Stay safe,'' he said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he shared copies of the order on attaching of banquet halls and hotels with hospitals. ''It has been directed that hotels be attached to private hospitals to augment bed capacity,'' he said.

