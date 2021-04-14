Left Menu

Pak working on single-dose COVID-19 vaccine with China’s help: Official

A senior Pakistani official has said that the country was working to develop its own single-dose coronavirus vaccine with Chinas support, a media report said on Wednesday.Executive Director of National Institute of Health NIH, Major General Aamer Ikram, said this during a briefing to the National Assembly NA Standing Committee on National Health Services on Tuesday, The Express Tribune reported.We are going to make a single-dose vaccine for COVID-19.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 14-04-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 22:34 IST
Pak working on single-dose COVID-19 vaccine with China’s help: Official

A senior Pakistani official has said that the country was working to develop its own single-dose coronavirus vaccine with China’s support, a media report said on Wednesday.

Executive Director of National Institute of Health (NIH), Major General Aamer Ikram, said this during a briefing to the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on National Health Services on Tuesday, The Express Tribune reported.

“We are going to make a single-dose vaccine for COVID-19. We conducted the clinical trial of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine CanSinoBio in Pakistan,” he said.

Later talking to the media, Ikram said Pakistan was among the first countries to take part in the clinical trial of CanSinoBio vaccine.

He said Pakistan had requested China to transfer the technology for the vaccine and the raw material for the vaccine is going to arrive this month.

“We hope that we will be able to take some measures for preparation of the vaccine by the end of April.

“Our team is ready to undertake this task while a Chinese team has also arrived in Pakistan. The Chinese team will oversee our team at the NIH,” he said.

Briefing the parliamentary panel, Ikram said the NIH plant, which was closed a few years back, has been made functional again and once the plant is ready, the process for manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine will begin.

“The NIH is going to make its own single-dose vaccine in the near future,” the official said.

The NA committee lauded the NIH’s efforts and declared it good news for the nation.

Pakistan has so far administered vaccines to 1.3 million people but still needs to go a long way before its 220 million people will be inoculated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Users could soon hide 'like' counts on Instagram, Facebook

The tiny red hearts that appear under Instagram photos of kids, kittens and sandwiches can be a source of stress for many users, an insidious way of measuring self worth and popularity. Now Facebook says its going to test out again an opt...

Hundreds of millions of women living lives ‘governed by others’, UN report shows

According to the UN Population Fund UNFPAs State of World Population Report, the lack of bodily autonomy may have worsened during the coronavirus pandemic, placing record numbers of women and girls at risk of gender-based violence and harmf...

Biden, Garland vow economic and justice reforms to benefit Black Americans

President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday promised U.S. economic and criminal justice reforms that would benefit Black communities at a conference organized by activist Al Sharpton.It is high time to respond to a...

Mathura district court closed for two days: Official

Mathura districts courts were on Wednesday closed for the next two days following the discovery of seven Covid patients in its premises, including five judicial officers, in the last few days.District Government Counsel Crime Shiv Ram Singh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021