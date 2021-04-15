Left Menu

Venezuela's seeking of specific vaccines will slow inoculation, Guaido says

The Venezuelan Social Security Institute said last week it planned to notify senior citizens about vaccination opportunities via an identification system called the Fatherland Card, that has been widely criticized as a mechanism to deny social benefits to those who criticize the government.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 15-04-2021 01:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 01:15 IST
Venezuela's seeking of specific vaccines will slow inoculation, Guaido says

Venezuela is risking further delays to an already stalled COVID-19 vaccination campaign by seeking to use specific brands of vaccines while shunning readily available ones, opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Wednesday. The COVAX global vaccine program has offered to sell doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Venezuela, pending a payment arrangement, but the government of President Nicolas Maduro blocked its use following concerns about blood clotting.

Guaido told a news conference that Maduro allies had internally discussed the idea of seeking out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but that they had not mentioned it in talks with the opposition or formally requested access to the vaccine. "Insisting on one type of vaccine over another means delaying, it means complicating" the vaccination campaign, he said. "There are not enough vaccines on planet Earth to meet the needs at this time."

Venezuela's Information Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The J&J vaccine is one of the most sought-after shots because it inoculates in a single dose and is thus cheaper and logistically simpler.

Venezuela has received 750,000 vaccines via Russia and China but has one of the region's lowest vaccination rates. The shots have mostly gone to healthcare workers, although the country recently began inoculating senior citizens. The Venezuelan Social Security Institute said last week it planned to notify senior citizens about vaccination opportunities via an identification system called the Fatherland Card, that has been widely criticized as a mechanism to deny social benefits to those who criticize the government. That has spurred criticism that the government could deny access to the vaccine to citizens who do not have the Fatherland Card, which is separate from the national identification cards required for all adults.

It was not immediately evident if anyone had been denied the vaccine for not having the Fatherland Card. Some citizens who do not have it say they have been vaccinated. The Venezuelan Social Security Institute did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.

Venezuela as of Tuesday had recorded a total of 176,972 COVID-19 cases and 1,815 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Syska LED wins CESL tender to participate in Gram Ujala LED scheme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN to launch funding appeal for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Didier Trebucq, UN Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Caribbean, briefed journalists on response to the growing humanitarian crisis sparked after long-dormant La Soufrire volcano erupted last week, displacing some 20,000 people, or...

Sotheby’s sale of digital-only artwork fetches $16.8 million

An online sale of non-fungible tokens NFTs by the digital artist Pak fetched a total of 16.8 million at Sothebys, including an image of a single pixel which sold for 1.36 million, the auction house said on Wednesday.A non-fungible token is ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends mixed despite bumper big-bank earnings

Wall Street indexes closed mixed on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite and SP 500 falling despite another record intraday high for the latter and big banks stellar results on the first day of earnings season.Shares of Goldman Sachs Group ...

Healthcare collapse imminent, Brazil's Sao Paulo warns, as COVID-19 cases surge

Brazils richest and most populous state, Sao Paulo, has warned its ability to care for seriously ill COVID-19 patients is on the verge of collapse as it runs perilously low on key drugs, according to a letter to the federal government seen ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021