UK PM acted on plea from Saudi Crown Prince over axed deal to buy football club -Daily Mail

UK PM acted on plea from Saudi Crown Prince over axed deal to buy football club -Daily MailReuters | London | Updated: 15-04-2021 03:23 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 03:18 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted on a personal plea from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the axed 300 million pounds ($413.34 million) deal to buy football club Newcastle United, the Daily Mail newspaper reported https://bit.ly/3wTvtIN late on Wednesday.
The proposed takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium collapsed last year after the group declined to take up the Premier League's offer of independent arbitration to decide who would own the club.
($1 = 0.7258 pounds)
