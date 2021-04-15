Brazil registers 3,459 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday

Brazil registers 3,459 COVID-19 deaths on WednesdayReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 15-04-2021 03:54 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 03:54 IST
Brazil registered 3,459 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 73,513 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.
The South American country has registered 361,884 total coronavirus deaths and 13,673,507 total confirmed cases.
