Weekend curfew in Delhi, malls, gyms and spas to be closed: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced sweeping restrictions, including a weekend curfew and the closure of malls, gyms, spas and auditoriums, in a bid to break the chain of COVID infections in the city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 13:40 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced sweeping restrictions, including a weekend curfew and the closure of malls, gyms, spas and auditoriums, in a bid to break the chain of COVID infections in the city. There will be no in-house dining in restaurants and cinema halls will be allowed to operate with only 30 per cent capacity, the chief minister said at an online press conference a day after the city recorded the biggest single-day jump 17,282 new COVID-19 cases. Kejrwal said essential services and weddings will not be affected during the weekend curfew and passes will be provided to those attending weddings.

The chief minister also said there was no shortage of hospital beds and over 5,000 were still available for COVID patients. Efforts to increase beds on a large scale will also be made, he assured.

Restaurants in the national capital will be allowed to do home deliveries, Kejriwal announced, adding that only one weekly market in a zone will be allowed to open per day and steps will be taken to control crowds in those permitted to function.

COVID-19 cases, he said, are rising every day in Delhi and the restrictions were needed to check the spread of the virus. The government will also ensure strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, Kejriwal said, noting that many people were still not following it.

