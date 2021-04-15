Left Menu

BRIEF-Oxford Says Risk Of Rare Blood Clotting Higher For COVID-19 Than For Vaccines

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 14:56 IST
University of Oxford: * Oxford - reported risk of rare blood clotting known as cerebral venous thrombosis following covid-19 infection is around 100 times greater than normal

* Oxford - reported risk of rare blood clotting following covid-19 infection is several times higher than it is post-vaccination or the following influenza

* Oxford University- the report says CVT is more common after covid-19 than in any of the comparison groups, with 30% of these cases occurring in under the 30s

* Oxford - the report says compared to the az-oxford vaccine, the risk of a CVT from covid-19 is about 8 times greater further company coverage:

