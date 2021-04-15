Kremlin says demand in Russia for vaccinations remains disappointing
Moscow has also given approval to two others, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Thursday said more than 820,000 residents in the city of around 13 million people had received two doses of a vaccine. More than 1 million have received a first dose.Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:16 IST
The Kremlin on Thursday said demand for vaccinations in Russia against COVID-19 remained disappointing, but was gradually increasing.
Russia has three coronavirus vaccines, the most well-known of which is Sputnik V. Moscow has also given approval to two others, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Thursday said more than 820,000 residents in the city of around 13 million people had received two doses of a vaccine. More than 1 million have received a first dose.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Sergei Sobyanin
- Sputnik
- Moscow
- Kremlin
- EpiVacCorona
- CoviVac
ALSO READ
Macron, Merkel discussed potential Sputnik V vaccine cooperation with Putin
Austria likely to order Russian Sputnik V vaccine next week, Kurz says
Austria likely to order Russian Sputnik V vaccine next week, Kurz says
Expert Committte demands additional information from Sputnik V on EUA in India
China's TopRidge Pharma to produce Sputnik V vaccine, Russia's RDIF says