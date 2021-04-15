Left Menu

Denmark undecided on fate of AstraZeneca vaccines - health ministry

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Denmark's government has not yet decided what to do with its leftover AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines after authorities halted use of the shot over concerns about rare blood clots, the Danish health ministry said in a statement.

The World Health Organization's Europe head said on Thursday Denmark was looking at options for sharing the vaccines with poorer nations.

Local news wire Ritzau also reported on Thursday the government had asked health authorities to examine how the vaccines could be administered to Danes willing to take it.

