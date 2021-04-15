Left Menu

UPDATE 4-Denmark looking to share its unwanted AstraZeneca vaccines-WHO

Denmark is examining options for sharing AstraZeneca's vaccines with other nations after it halted use of the shots over concerns about rare blood clots, the World Health Organization's Europe head said on Thursday. Denmark this week became the first country to stop using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine altogether, as European officials investigate reports of rare blood clots combined with low platelet counts that have occurred in Europe and Britain.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 21:13 IST
UPDATE 4-Denmark looking to share its unwanted AstraZeneca vaccines-WHO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Denmark is examining options for sharing AstraZeneca's vaccines with other nations after it halted use of the shots over concerns about rare blood clots, the World Health Organization's Europe head said on Thursday.

Denmark this week became the first country to stop using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine altogether, as European officials investigate reports of rare blood clots combined with low platelet counts that have occurred in Europe and Britain. The decision has sparked some debate in Denmark about what to do with the leftover vaccines. Opposition parties argue the authorities should make the shots available to Danes willing to take it.

Denmark currently has just over 200,000 vaccines, but is set to receive another 3.5 million from previous agreements, the State Serum Institute told Reuters. The Danish Health Ministry was not immediately available for comment.

The WHO, which along with Britain and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) continue to recommend AstraZeneca's shot on the grounds that the benefits outweigh the risks, has been pushing countries not to hoard vaccines that they are not using. World Bank President David Malpass also called on countries on Thursday to contribute their "excess" doses of COVID-19 vaccines to low-income countries.

The lion's share of vaccines distributed globally, so far, have gone to wealthier nations. "I understand that the ministry of foreign affairs of Denmark is ready to, or looking already into options, for sharing AstraZeneca vaccines with other countries," WHO Europe Director Hans Kluge told reporters.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said her country would gladly take the shots: "We still have less vaccines then people willing to be vaccinated. Therefore, Lithuania has expressed readiness to take as many doses of Astra Zeneca, as Denmark is ready to share." WHO and EMA have said every nation should make decisions about their vaccination programs based on their rates of vaccination, infection and hospitalisation.

Danish Health Authority director Soren Brostrom said on Wednesday his country had come far in inoculating the elderly population most at risk of contracting a serious form of COVID-19, and that younger groups were at lower risk of complications from the disease. That had to be weighed against the possible vaccine side effects, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, South Korea's Moon to meet in late May -Seoul statement

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with South Koreas President Moon Jae-in in a summit in late May, a statement from Moons office said on Friday.The two leaders will discuss ways to develop the strong bilateral alliance between their countr...

FTSE 100 ends higher on GlaxoSmithKline boost; midcaps at record highs

Londons FTSE 100 ended higher on Thursday on the back of gains in healthcare heavyweight GlaxoSmithKline and mining stocks, while hopes of a faster economic recovery lifted the mid-cap index to record highs. The blue-chip index rose 0.6, wi...

Teen girl found pregnant after being drugged, raped in Haryana

A 13-year-old girl was found pregnant here after allegedly being drugged and raped by different people, police said on Thursday.A couple and a woman were arrested in Yamunanagar after the girl narrated her ordeal to the police.The key accus...

Early to draw conclusions from agreement on observing ceasefire, says Chinar Corps Commander

By Ajit Dubey The agreement between India and Pakistan to strictly observe ceasefire from February 25 has brought succour in the lives of people living along the Line of Control LOC but it is too early to draw conclusions, Chinar Corps Comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021