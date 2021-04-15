Chandigarh residents avoiding coronavirus jab should be named, shamed: Parida

Those eligible for coronavirus vaccine but not taking it should be named and shamed, Adviser to the Chandigarh Administrator Manoj Parida said here on Thursday. Parida asked resident welfare associations to help the administration persuade eligible residents in this regard.

“Defaulters should be named and shamed,” said Parida in an official statement issued by the UT Department of Public Relations.

He further said, “In other states, people are waiting in long queues to get it while our facilities are underutilised.'' Parida further said any group, association or a society can approach with a list of 100 eligible persons for vaccine.

“We will arrange a special camp near their place,” he said.

Also for old disabled persons, our ambulance will pick them for vaccination, if they register with us, said Parida.

So far, 1.29 lakh people, including health care workers, have got themselves vaccinated in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)